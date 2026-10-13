Mamata Banerjee target of attempted knife attack, TMC says

Mamata Banerjee was on her way back from a Durga Puja pandal inauguration.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee allegedly faces knife attack outside residence. (File Photo)Mamata Banerjee allegedly faces knife attack outside residence. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly faced an attempted knife attack in front of her Kalighat residence on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress alleged.

According to MP Dola Sen, a woman allegedly tried to attack Mamata with a knife after identifying herself as a civic volunteer.

Former TMC MP and the party spokesperson Saket Gokhale claimed, “A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife. This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed.”

Dola has reported the incident to the Kalighat police station, and the accused has been detained. The alleged incident took place when Mamata was returning from a Durga puja inauguration in her locality.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments