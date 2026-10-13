Mamata Banerjee target of attempted knife attack, TMC says

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly faced an attempted knife attack in front of her Kalighat residence on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress alleged.

According to MP Dola Sen, a woman allegedly tried to attack Mamata with a knife after identifying herself as a civic volunteer.

Former TMC MP and the party spokesperson Saket Gokhale claimed, “A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife. This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed.”