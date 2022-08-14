Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Updated: August 14, 2022 9:22:40 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday backed arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. While speaking at an Independence Day function in south Kolkata, Banerjee hinted that the TMC will start a movement against the ED, the CBI and the Centre.
Last month, the ED had arrested another heavyweight TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and almost Rs 50 crore in cash was seized from the apartments of his ‘close aide’ Arpita Mukherjee. Subsequently, Chatterjee was dropped from the cabinet and suspended from the party. Sources said some TMC leaders had, therefore, thought that the West Bengal CM would also not stand by Mondal.
However, Banerjee Sunday said: “What has Kesto (Anubrata Mondol) done? He was locked in his house. Even then, we won in the assembly election. The ED and the CBI ransacked his house. They entered his house in the middle of the night and ransacked it. I must say, you cannot stop us by arresting Kesto. If you arrest one Kesto, we will create a thousand Kestos. We will hit the streets from August 16 on the occasion of the ‘Khela Hobe dibas’. There will be ‘Khela Hobe’ (there will be play) all over again.”
Banerjee also criticised the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress. She said, “The CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress are all brothers. They have no place in this state. They have no place in the country either.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The Opposition parties in West Bengal criticised her statement. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “She is basically afraid now. That is why she is supporting Anubrata Mondal.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
West Bengal: Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at launching campaign against central investigating agencies
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says
Ahead of I-Day, DRDO deploys its counter-drone system near Delhi’s Red fort area
Next up for Serena is Raducanu at Western & Southern Open
Over 50,000 Corbevax doses wasted in 5 months due to low turnout of children
Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?’
I was a lesbian until this summer. What happened?
23 gates of Narmada dam opened, flood alert sounded in 3 districts
At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at grave risk