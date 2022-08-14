scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Sources said some TMC leaders had thought that the West Bengal CM would also not stand by Mondal.

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:22:40 pm
WB CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during an event on the eve of Independence Day, at Behala in Kolkata district, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday backed arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. While speaking at an Independence Day function in south Kolkata, Banerjee hinted that the TMC will start a movement against the ED, the CBI and the Centre.

Last month, the ED had arrested another heavyweight TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and almost Rs 50 crore in cash was seized from the apartments of his ‘close aide’ Arpita Mukherjee. Subsequently, Chatterjee was dropped from the cabinet and suspended from the party. Sources said some TMC leaders had, therefore, thought that the West Bengal CM would also not stand by Mondal.

However, Banerjee Sunday said: “What has Kesto (Anubrata Mondol) done? He was locked in his house. Even then, we won in the assembly election. The ED and the CBI ransacked his house. They entered his house in the middle of the night and ransacked it. I must say, you cannot stop us by arresting Kesto. If you arrest one Kesto, we will create a thousand Kestos. We will hit the streets from August 16 on the occasion of the ‘Khela Hobe dibas’. There will be ‘Khela Hobe’ (there will be play) all over again.”

Read |TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’

Banerjee also criticised the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress. She said, “The CPI(M), the BJP and the Congress are all brothers. They have no place in this state. They have no place in the country either.”

The Opposition parties in West Bengal criticised her statement. BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “She is basically afraid now. That is why she is supporting Anubrata Mondal.”

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 09:05:57 pm

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

