Bengal: Four killed, several injured in factory explosion in Malda

Four persons were killed and four others are critically injured in an explosion inside a plastic factory at Sujanpur area in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday.

A huge police contingent and fire tenders have been sent to the spot and efforts are on to clear the debris. The police suspect there could be more people trapped under the debris.

According to police, those who died were workers of the scrap factory. The injured have been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The intensity of the explosion was such that it ripped a major portion of the factory. The actual cause of explosion is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Firhad Hakim, the ruling Trinamool Congress’ Urban Affairs Minister, has been instructed to fly down to Malda and take stock of the situation, sources said.

