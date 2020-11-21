Malda blast: BJP demands probe by central agency

Crowd gathered at the hospital in Malda. (Express photo)

The BJP on Friday criticised the state police for stopping its delegation from visiting the factory in Malda district where six people were killed in an explosion the day before, and demanded that a central agency investigate the blast.

Five workers and a minor were killed in the explosion at a plastic factory in the district’s Sujapur area. On Friday, members of a Special Task Force (STF) of the state police examined the site. But, the BJP team was not allowed to enter the area.

Addressing the media, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “After the TMC came to power in the state, only incidents of blasts have taken place. From Khagragarh, Dhulagarh to Sujapur. In most of these incidents, Bangladeshi SIMI and JMB links were established. Recently al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Murshidabad. As elections are just around the corner, these kinds of incidents are taking place to create an atmosphere of terror.”

The BJP leader went on to add, “Today, the STF is conducting a probe into yesterday’s incident. But people have no faith in it as those involved in the explosion will not be punished and the real truth will not come out. Therefore, we want a probe by central investigation agencies such as NIA. The Centre must intervene to bring out the truth…”

The TMC lashed out at Ghosh, with state minister Bratya Basu saying, “In Gujarat, there had been an explosion in a chemical factory. Four people had died and over 230 people were injured. We never said there were terrorist links with it. It was an accident and accidents do take place. But when such an explosion takes place in Bengal, BJP always sees terrorist links behind it. This is nothing but cheap politics. They want communal polarisation in the state and that’s why making such comments.”

