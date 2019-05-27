West Bengal: Low-intensity earthquake hits Bankura

A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, shook Bankura, Purulia and West Burdwan districts on Sunday.

According to the Met office, the earthquake struck at 10.39 am. However, there were no report of any casualty or damage to property. Sources in Jharkhand maintained that tremors were also felt in the Santhal Pargana region, mainly in Dumka, Rajmahal and Deoghar districts.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east, a Met official said.