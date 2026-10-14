Colonial names out, state icons in: West Bengal Lok Bhavan renames gates, rooms

The South East Gate of the West Bengal Lok Bhavan has been renamed Sidho Kanho Dwar after the two tribal leaders who led the historic Santhal Rebellion. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Six gates and several halls and rooms at West Bengal’s Lok Bhavan have been renamed after eminent personalities associated with the state’s literature, social reform movements, freedom struggle and tribal uprisings, on the initiative of Governor R N Ravi.

The development comes at a time when a 10-member committee set up by the state government is examining proposals to rename several roads, bridges, and public places in the state.

According to a Lok Bhavan notification issued on October 7, South Gate, used for the movement of the President, Prime Minister and Governor, has been renamed Rishi Bankim Dwar after author-poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The road connecting this gate to the building’s inner entrance has been named Kartavya Path, while the northern driveway has been named Shakti Path.