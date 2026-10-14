Colonial names out, state icons in: West Bengal Lok Bhavan renames gates, rooms

Six gates and several halls and rooms at West Bengal’s Lok Bhavan have been renamed after eminent personalities associated with the state’s literature, social reform movements, freedom struggle and tribal uprisings, on the initiative of Governor R N Ravi.
The development comes at a time when a 10-member committee set up by the state government is examining proposals to rename several roads, bridges, and public places in the state.
According to a Lok Bhavan notification issued on October 7, South Gate, used for the movement of the President, Prime Minister and Governor, has been renamed Rishi Bankim Dwar after author-poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The road connecting this gate to the building’s inner entrance has been named Kartavya Path, while the northern driveway has been named Shakti Path.
Four other gates have also been renamed: the South West Gate as Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Dwar after the former West Bengal chief minister, the South East Gate as Sidho Kanho Dwar after the tribal leaders who led the historic Santhal Rebellion, the North West Gate as Khudiram Bose Dwar after the young revolutionary, and the North East Gate as Raja Rammohan Roy Dwar after the social reformer.
The Ashoka Pillar has also been engraved before the name of each gate.
New names for rooms and halls too
Several rooms inside Lok Bhavan have also been renamed. While the Governor’s office is now Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Kaksh after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, his residence has been renamed Shanti Niketan.
The Throne Room, where oath-taking ceremonies are held, has been renamed Vande Mataram Sabhaghar, while the Prince of Wales Suite on the first floor is now Gurudev Kaksh.
The North Marble Hall has been renamed Paramahansa Kaksh, the Central Marble Hall Vivekananda Kaksh, and the South Marble Hall Ma Sarada Kaksh.
The Blue Drawing Room has been renamed Mahananda Kaksh, the Brown Dining Hall on the first floor Ganga Sabhaghar, and the library Vidyasagar Granthagar. The grand staircase with the north portico is now Netaji Subhas Prangan.
The Flagstaff House in Barrackpore will now be known as Lok Vihar.
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The renaming exercise comes almost a year after the Raj Bhavan was renamed as the Lok Bhavan during governor C V Ananda Bose’s tenure in November 2025.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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