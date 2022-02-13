West Bengal logs 672 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

West Bengal reported 672 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking its tally of cases to 20,10,389. However, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the active cases in the state stood at 13,484, 700 less than the previous day.

The overall case positivity was 1.65 per cent.

However, the state logged 25 fresh fatalities from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking its toll to 20,990.

Bengal also reported 1,347 fresh recoveries, pushing the cumulative figure up to 19,75,915. The discharge rate was at 98.29 per cent as of Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata reported the highest at 89, followed closely by North 24 parganas at 88. The bulletin stated that of the 25 fresh fatalities, Kolkata logged the most at 6, followed by South 24 parganas at 4. Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman reported 3 deaths each.

A total of 40,848 samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such examinations to 2,37,27,701.