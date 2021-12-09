West Bengal logs 574 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: December 9, 2021 5:01:20 am
Updated: December 9, 2021 5:01:20 am
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 16,20,803 on Wednesday after 574 more people tested positive.
A total of six more fatalities due to coronavirus were also reported, pushing the death toll to 19,568 even as the fatality rate remained at 1.21 per cent. ENS
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd