Thursday, December 09, 2021
West Bengal logs 574 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

A total of six more fatalities due to coronavirus were also reported, pushing the death toll to 19,568 even as the fatality rate remained at 1.21 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: December 9, 2021 5:01:20 am
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 16,20,803 on Wednesday after 574 more people tested positive.

