scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Must Read

West Bengal logs 561 Covid cases, toll up by eight

Nadia recorded the most deaths with 3 fatalities, followed by two in Kolkata.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 23, 2021 5:06:53 am
North 24 Parganas (79), followed by Kolkata (74), reported the most number of latest infections. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Sunday reported 561 new Covid-19 cases while eight more people succumbed to the disease, taking the fatality count to 18,364.

Nadia recorded the most deaths with 3 fatalities, followed by two in Kolkata. North 24 Parganas (79), followed by Kolkata (74), reported the most number of latest infections.

Click here for more

The active caseload declined by 133 to settle at 9,461. At present, 8,216 patients are in home isolation while 234 are in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 22: Latest News

Advertisement