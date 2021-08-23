West Bengal logs 561 Covid cases, toll up by eight

West Bengal on Sunday reported 561 new Covid-19 cases while eight more people succumbed to the disease, taking the fatality count to 18,364.

Nadia recorded the most deaths with 3 fatalities, followed by two in Kolkata. North 24 Parganas (79), followed by Kolkata (74), reported the most number of latest infections.

The active caseload declined by 133 to settle at 9,461. At present, 8,216 patients are in home isolation while 234 are in safe homes.