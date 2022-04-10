West Bengal logs 28 new Covid-19 cases, no death

West Bengal recorded 28 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours, a state health department bulletin said on Saturday.

With this, the state’s infection tally has gone up to 20.17 lakh while the death toll stands at 21,200. On Saturday, 11,704 samples were tested. The state reported 37 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people cured of the infection to 19.95 lakh, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now is 98.93 percent.

On Friday, the state had logged 26 new Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities. The recovery rate was at 98.92 per cent with 40 more patients cured of the virus.