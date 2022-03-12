West Bengal logs 106 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday logged and 2 deaths and 106 new cases of Covid-19.

The death toll in the state has reached to 21,186. In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed 106 recoveries, taking the total number to 19.93 lakh.

The positivity rate stands at 0.48 per cent.

Also, 22,194 samples were tested in the state, with the figure reaching 2.44 crore. The recovery rate in state reached 98.87 per cent. Of the infected patients, 1,430 are in home isolation and 112 are in hospital, officials said.