West Bengal: Two BJP MPs booked for inciting violence in Hooghly

BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on a dharna after the Hooghly DM allegedly refused to meet them last week. (Twitter/Arjun Singh) BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on a dharna after the Hooghly DM allegedly refused to meet them last week. (Twitter/Arjun Singh)

Chandannagar Police on Saturday filed a case against BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh for allegedly inciting violence at Telinipara in Hooghly district.

According to police sources, the case has been registered at Chinsurah police station in Hooghly district. “A case has been registered against both the BJP MPs,” said a senior police officer of Hooghly district.

However, the police did not disclose the IPC sections that had been slapped against the BJP MPs.

“The police are stopping us from visiting clash-affected areas. They are also registering cases against us on charges of violating lockdown norms. They are slapping additional cases. Thy will not succeed as we are ready to go to jail, but never stop fighting for people’s issues,” said Singh.

Violent clashes broke out between two groups in Telinipara area on last Sunday after members of one community got into a verbal altercation with members of another community on why they were roaming around during lockdown after five of their members tested Covid-19 positive.

Several shops were ransacked and many were injured in the clash. On Monday morning, the two groups also hurled bombs at each other and set shops on fire.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take stock of the situation, alleging that the goons involved in the incident were being sheltered by the ruling TMC party in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.