West Bengal: Locals block tracks over youth’s death, trains delayed

Train services on the busy Howrah-Kharagpur section were disrupted for four hours as locals blocked the track after a youth was knocked down by a train.

“The mob blocked the tracks for almost four hours at Mecheda station due to which a few local and express trains got delayed,” said Sanjay Ghosh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway.

The youth was hit by a train when he was trying to cross the tracks on his cycle.

As soon as the news of his death spread, several locals blocked the tracks and started demanding job and compensation for the family members of the deceased.

The blockade was lifted after officials of railway police and local administration assured that action will be taken so such incidents don’t happen in future.

