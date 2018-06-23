Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • West Bengal: Locals block tracks over youth’s death, trains delayed

West Bengal: Locals block tracks over youth’s death, trains delayed

The blockade was lifted after officials of railway police and local administration assured that action will be taken so such incidents don’t happen in future.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: June 23, 2018 6:04:57 am
As soon as the news of his death spread, several locals blocked the tracks and started demanding job and compensation for the family members of the deceased. (Representational) As soon as the news of his death spread, several locals blocked the tracks and started demanding job and compensation for the family members of the deceased. (Representational)
Top News

Train services on the busy Howrah-Kharagpur section were disrupted for four hours as locals blocked the track after a youth was knocked down by a train.

“The mob blocked the tracks for almost four hours at Mecheda station due to which a few local and express trains got delayed,” said Sanjay Ghosh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway.

The youth was hit by a train when he was trying to cross the tracks on his cycle.

As soon as the news of his death spread, several locals blocked the tracks and started demanding job and compensation for the family members of the deceased.

The blockade was lifted after officials of railway police and local administration assured that action will be taken so such incidents don’t happen in future.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now