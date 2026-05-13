West Bengal Live Updates: New government gears up to roll out major welfare schemes from June

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a meeting with party MLAs and ministers at Nabanna Sabhaghar, in Howrah. (Handout via PTI Photo)

West Bengal Live Updates: In a bid to redesign the state’s social support structure, the newly elected BJP government is now set to implement a series of major welfare schemes — starting with Annapurna Bhandar, the government’s proposed direct-benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for women, and free bus travel for female passengers, coming into effect from June 1.

First set of arrests: Garga Chatterjee, founder of the Bangla Pokkho ethno-linguistic rights organisation, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making provocative statements in the run-up to the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The police said Chatterjee was also accused of spreading misinformation about the electoral process and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The day before, the Enforcement Directorate arrested former minister Sujit Bose in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

Story continues below this ad Suvendu aide murder probe: Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was targeted and killed in a brutal ambush on May 6 in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas. A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh, has been formed to probe. Three key suspects have already been arrested from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in a joint operation by the police of West Bengal, Bihar, and UP. Live Updates

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