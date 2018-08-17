West Bengal: Left groups plan 24-day march to protest policies of state, Centre

Over 100 mass organisations including trade unions, peasants’ organisations and student-youth-women organisations will participate in the march. (Representational) Over 100 mass organisations including trade unions, peasants’ organisations and student-youth-women organisations will participate in the march. (Representational)

Left groups will hold a 24-day march across the state in September to protest against “anti-people” policies of the state and central governments.

The march, which will be held under banner of ‘Bengal Platform of Mass Organisations’ (BPMO), will press for an eight-point charter of demands including remunerative prices for farmers, lowering of rates for petroleum substances and ensuring standard minimum wages for all.

The “Adhikar Yatra” will start from Cooch Behar in north Bengal on September 10 and continue till October 3 with an aim to touch 78,000 polling booths across 126 blocks and 127 cities.

“The rights of farmers and trade unions are being throttled by the present central government. Labour laws are being amended. We have named the march ‘Adhikar Yatra’ to demand that people’s rights must be protected,” veteran CITU leader Shyamal Chakraborty told reporters.

The statewide march will culminate in Kolkata on October 3 with a public rally. Over 100 mass organisations including trade unions, peasants’ organisations and student-youth-women organisations will participate in the march.

“We will also raise demands to protect the rights of tribals and women across the country, besides putting an end to all communal violence and inclusion of all Indian citizens in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam,” Chakraborty added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App