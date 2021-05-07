West Bengal: Kin of Sitalkuchi victims to get homeguard jobs

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government would provide homeguard job to one family member each of four persons killed in the CAPF firing and another in a clash in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi area last month.

Meanwhile, an investigating officer of Mathabhanga police station, Malay Basu, was questioned by a special investigation team (SIT) of the CID. The SIT was formed under DIG-CID Kalyan Mukherjee to investigate the firing. Basu was questioned for more than three hours and his version of the event was recorded. CID sources said the in-charge of Mathabhanga police station, Bisyasryay Sarkar, may also be questioned.

A senior police officer said, “After the in-charge of Mathabhanga police Station, other police personnel who were eyewitness will be questioned. After that, the SIT will visit the spot. They will also talk with the family of the deceased. After that, the CISF commandant and jawans may be summoned.” According to the officer, former Cooch Behar SP Debashish Dhar, who was suspended on Wednesday, may also be questioned.

The firing in Cooch Behar took place when the voting exercise was underway for the fourth phase of the assembly elections on April 10. “Our government will also provide jobs of home guard to the next of kin of Sitalkuchi victims,” the chief minister said during a press conference at the state secretariat.

After the firing, Banerjee had blamed the Central Forces and Election Commission for the firing, and promised to investigate the matter if she came to power.

The Central Forces had said that its personnel fired “in defence” when a mob tries to snatch their weapons. Two FIRs were filed in Mathabhanga police station. Police registered one FIR on the complaint of the CRPF and another on the complaint of the family of the deceased.