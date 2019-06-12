West Bengal: Two dead in Kakinara after crude bombs ‘hurled at them’

Two people died and two were injured after crude bombs were allegedly hurled at them at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas late on Monday night. Police have arrested three people in this connection.

The Trinamool Congress claimed both the deceased to be their supporters and accused the BJP of the deaths. However, the BJP has denied the allegations. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Halim and Md Mukhtar.

Police said two to three bombs were hurled near Arya Samaj More at Bhatpara. While Halim was declared brought dead at Bhatpara State General Hospital, the other three injured were admitted to the hospital. Mukhtar succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Police said the bombs hot the deceased directly, following which they received critical head injuries.

“Both Halim and Mukhtar were known as TMC supporters. BJP is playing a dirty game and has been killing people every day. They were targeted and the bombs were hurled at them,” senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mullick told The Indian Express. A case has been lodged by Jagdal police.

“Those arrested have been identified as Lal Babu Das, Indrajit Das and Pradip Shaw. Raids are being conducted to trace other culprits,” said a local police official. A case has been lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and two sections of Arms Act. However, BJP has denied all allegations. “We have no connection with the incident,” said a local BJP leader.