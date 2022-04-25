West Bengal: Jalpaiguri girl who attempted suicide over alleged threat to withdraw molestation complaint dies

A 14-year-old girl succumbed to injuries Monday after she set herself ablaze more than 10 days ago over alleged threats to make her withdraw a molestation complaint in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, said the police.

The girl was admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after she suffered 65 per cent burn injuries in the alleged suicide attempt on April 14. “The girl died today (Monday) morning around 5:30 am,” said a police officer.

The girl’s father has demanded a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to her death. “My daughter is no more. Her only mistake was that she had the courage to file a complaint. I want a CBI probe now,” he told the media.

As per the girl’s complaint to the police, she was allegedly molested by a 25-year-old man when she was alone at home in February. When she screamed, he escaped from the spot, she had said.

According to sources, after securing anticipatory bail, the accused allegedly started threatening the girl to withdraw her complaint. On March 13, two people went to her house and threatened to kill her and her family members following which she set herself on fire the next day.

Four people have been arrested in the case, including the man who allegedly molested the girl and his brother, said sources.