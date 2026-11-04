On land for industries, Bengal’s new investment policy thinks out of box: from pooling land to repossessing unused land

With land availability a major bottleneck in attracting industrial investment in West Bengal, the first BJP government in the state is focusing on a multi-pronged solution to the problem – from direct purchase of land for industry to land pooling and repossessing unused industrial land for its “efficient use”.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to unveil the Investment Promotion Policy, 2026 on Thursday, six months after the BJP came to power in the state.

The policy also prioritises labour-intensive industries and brownfield redevelopment, besides encouraging MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to employ more women and transgender people.

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In July, while speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Rs 600 crore manufacturing facility of Lux Industries in Hooghly district’s Dankuni, Adhikari had said the government was keen on directly purchasing land for industrial needs rather than through acquisitions.