On land for industries, Bengal’s new investment policy thinks out of box: from pooling land to repossessing unused land

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With land availability a major bottleneck in attracting industrial investment in West Bengal, the first BJP government in the state is focusing on a multi-pronged solution to the problem – from direct purchase of land for industry to land pooling and repossessing unused industrial land for its “efficient use”.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to unveil the Investment Promotion Policy, 2026 on Thursday, six months after the BJP came to power in the state.
The policy also prioritises labour-intensive industries and brownfield redevelopment, besides encouraging MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to employ more women and transgender people.
In July, while speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Rs 600 crore manufacturing facility of Lux Industries in Hooghly district’s Dankuni, Adhikari had said the government was keen on directly purchasing land for industrial needs rather than through acquisitions.
“We do not want another Singur or Nandigram. If investors require land, the government will procure it under the Direct Land Purchase Policy and hand it over. Under this policy, we have given land to the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Railways, and bought land for a National Highway and new airport. Similarly, for private industrialists, land will not be a problem. We will completely change the land procurement policy,” the chief minister had said, referring to the land acquisition movements in the state that led to the end of the Left Front’s three-decade rule.
The new investment policy includes a provision for the direct purchase of land for industry. In addition, there are
plans to consolidate land through land pooling and make it suitable for industrial development.
“A major obstacle to industry in West Bengal is that large contiguous plots of land are not available at once. Instead, land is fragmented into small holdings. That is why land pooling has been proposed, so that a large area can be created for major industries,” a senior official said.
Unused industrial land in government possession will also be recovered and put to use. The proposed policy calls for rapid allotment of land to industrial enterprises, along with transparency and clear rules throughout the entire process.
However, the detailed procedures for direct land purchase and land pooling, the terms of agreement with landowners, and the government’s specific role will be made clear later.
Along with making access to land easier, there is also a proposal for strict monitoring of its use. The industrial policy will include a condition that production must begin within three years of acquiring land for industry.
“The reason is that in the past, no regard was given to it. Some entrepreneurs had made it a habit to take land from the government and then leave it unused. Therefore, if a factory does not begin operations within the stipulated time, cancellation of the land allocation is also under consideration,” the official said.
Not only that, the land allocated for industry cannot be used for any other purpose. It will be regularly monitored whether the land is being used properly.
“The government will maintain a GIS-enabled inventory of industrial land, with information on ownership, plot size, permitted use, connectivity, utilities and encumbrances. Allotment by state agencies will follow published criteria, online applications, time-stamped scrutiny and disclosure of decisions, subject to law and commercial confidentiality,” the official said.
“Land support does not exempt a unit from land-use conversion, planning, environment, rehabilitation, tenancy, forest, coastal or other legal requirements. Priority will be given to brownfield redevelopment and efficient use of land,” the official added.