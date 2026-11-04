In Bengal’s new investment policy, impetus to industries to hire more women

While promoting labour-intensive industries, the new investment policy of the BJP government in West Bengal will encourage companies to hire more women and transgender people through incentives.

The Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, is set to be unveiled by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday.

While an eligible MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) will receive 50 per cent reimbursement for male employees of employer’s EPF contribution for eligible employments, in case of women and transgender employees, it will increase to 100 per cent.

However, the reimbursement is capped at Rs 5 crore per unit per financial year.

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Similarly, larger units will get such 50 per cent EPF reimbursement upto Rs 10 crore for five years. To receive such reimbursement, the large unit must directly employ 200 people in a priority area and 400 others elsewhere.