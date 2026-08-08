Bengal government to publish white paper on TMC’s eight Bengal Global Business Summits: Tapas

Written by Atri Mitra and Arghya Chakravorty

Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Minister Tapas Roy said Saturday the state government would publish a white paper examining investment commitments made during the eight editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held under the previous Trinamool government.

Speaking at an industry interaction organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata, Roy said the government would assess which proposals were implemented, which were not and how many announcements eventually translated into signed commitments.

“Eight BGBS have been held and so many commitments were made. We will bring out a white paper to examine what was done and what was not, what was announced and how much was actually signed,” Roy said.

The eighth BGBS, held in February 2025, had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 4.4 lakh crore. The previous state government had said the first seven seven summits had generated around Rs 19 lakh crore in proposals, of which Rs 13 lakh crore had been completed and another Rs 6 lakh crore was under implementation. The eighth summit saw more than 200 sector-specific MoUs and letters of intent being signed.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters later in the day, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday hailed the Birla group’s “renewed investment” in the state, describing it as a sign that the state’s industrial climate was changing.

“The Birla Group is investing in Bengal again. This shows that investment is returning to a changed Bengal,” he said.

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‘Govt forming new industrial policy’

According to Roy, the government was in process of formulating its new industrial policy and the next stakeholders’ meeting would be held on August 11, followed by a meeting and a Cabinet discussion after which the policy would be published.

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He said the policy would focus on industrial land banks, including a GIS-based system showing land availability and infrastructure, as well as strengthening the single-window clearance system. The government is also considering incentives for sectors including semiconductors, IT, jute, tea, textiles and garments, gems and jewellery, tourism, logistics, food processing and global capability centres.

Roy said Siliguri would be developed as a logistics and trade hub connecting north Bengal with the northeastern states, while the government would also seek to promote export-oriented industries and take advantage of India’s existing and upcoming free-trade agreements.

He also referred to discussions with British stakeholders and said that the state was looking to develop sectors including AI, data centres and other tech-intensive industries.

India Inc flags land woes

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Industry representatives at the meeting identified land availability, faster approvals and policy continuity as key factors in attracting investment. They also raised land-related concerns during the interaction, with one representative facing difficulties with landowners unwilling to sell or transfer small units of land required for larger industrial projects. Another businessman, who shifted his steel-manufacturing operation out of the state, suggested a model under which industrial land could initially be allotted on favourable terms and later converted into full ownership after the project became operational.

Responding to concerns raised by industrialists over difficulties in acquiring private land, Roy alleged that land mafias had created problems in several parts of the state and the government would have to work towards a more effective land policy.

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, president of the ICC and chairman and managing director of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, said Bengal had advantages including its location, industrial base, workforce and access to the Northeast.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said there was scope for greater cooperation between British and Indian businesses, particularly in AI, digital engineering and cloud computing.

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(Arghya Chakravorty is an intern with Kolkata office of The Indian Express)