West Bengal: Interfaith couple ‘forced out of home’, write to CM, PM and President

According to sources, the two fell in love and got married on June 25. (Representational)

A newlywed couple, belonging to different religious communities, was allegedly forced out of their home by villagers in Birbhum district.

Despite lodging a complaint with the police, no action was taken, the couple alleged. They have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, urging their intervention for their safe return home.

According to sources, the two fell in love and got married on June 25. After the nuptial was solemnised, the bride changed her religion and also her name.

After getting word of the marriage, the bride’s family, along with some villagers, barged into the man’s house and vandalised property. It was alleged that the attackers tried to kill the groom and assaulted his family members as well. With their lives in danger, the couple and family ran away from home. They have since been unable to return home. The couple claimed they have been evicted from the village.

The woman said, “I fell in love with him. Since I am an adult, we decided to get married. However, after learning of our marriage, my family members and some villagers came after us. We lodged a complaint with the police that they were trying to kill us. But no action was taken.”

She added, “With the police dragging their feet in the matter, we wrote to the chief minister, Prime Minister and the President urging them to help us return home.” Her husband said, “With folded hands, I requested the police to get us out of this situation and help us return home. But they didn’t act and neither did anyone volunteer support. We are helpless. We have no work and don’t know what to do now.”

The police were unavailable for comment on the matter.