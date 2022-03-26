West Bengal: Intellectuals, students take out rally, demand justice for victims

Left-minded intellectuals on Friday took out a rally without any political flag to protest against the killing of eight people in Birbhum’s Rampurhat.

People from all walks of life, including academicians, film directors, students and other professionals took part in the rally which was taken out from Moulali in central Kolkata to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore.

The participants at the rally demanded justice for the families of the victims and an end to the “culture of violence”. They held posters and banners terming the Birbhum killings as a shameful incident.

Academician Pabitra Sarkar and filmmakers Anik Dutta and Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay were among those who led the rally. “We want the perpetrators of this horrific crime arrested and brought to justice. We don’t want to witness this kind of violence anymore,” Sarkar said.

Mukhopadhyay said people should rise above political and personal interests and protest against the killings.

On Monday night, eight people, including two children, were charred to death and nearly a dozen houses set ablaze at Bogtui village in Birbhum’s Rampurhat block, allegedly in retaliation to the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The SIT has so far arrested 23 people, including the TMC’s Rampurhat I block president Anarul Hossain, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, describing the killings as an “undisputed shocking incident” that “has shaken the conscience of society”, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the incident and submit a preliminary report during the next hearing on April 7.