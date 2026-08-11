Land acquisition in focus as Suvendu government drafts industrial policy

As the new BJP government in West Bengal prepares to draft a new industrial policy for the state, the contentious issue of land acquisition, which triggered Singur and Nandigram agitations, was the focal point of discussion at a marathon meeting between leading industrialists and the state’s ministerial group on industry on Tuesday.
After the three-hour-long meeting held at Nabanna, the state secretariat, state Commerce and Industries Minister Tapas Roy said the government would not take any step that would compromise the interests of industry or betray the trust of the people.
“The government has assured that all measures will be taken with complete transparency and a positive outlook,” Roy said when asked about the new government’s land acquisition policy.
Last month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government would rely on direct purchase of land, rather than acquisition, for industrial needs. He had also said that his government would introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals of Rs 100 crore and above, asserting that land availability would no longer be a constraint for industries in the state.
Land acquisition for industry has been a major challenge for the governments in West Bengal. The Singur and Nandigram agitations, spearheaded by the TMC, against land acquisition for industry had led to the end of the Left Front rule in the state.
Besides Roy, the Tuesday meeting with industry heads was attended by Transport Minister Arjun Singh and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh also joined the meeting for a short while.
“We have listened carefully to everyone’s views and noted them down. All these important suggestions will be incorporated into the proposed industrial policy,” Roy told reporters after the meeting, adding the government wants to start “with a completely new perspective”.
Story continues below this ad
The Industries Minister said that face-to-face consultations with all chambers of commerce and industrialists to seek their opinions before finalising the draft of the industrial policy were unprecedented.
Arjun Singh, meanwhile, said that in his recent discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, she had shown particular interest in two areas: the development of tea garden workers and the protection of the textile sector and weavers.
He said the Centre’s specific interest in tea garden workers and the textile and handloom sectors could prove beneficial for workers dependent on these industries.
The emphasis on tea and textiles also carries political and economic significance for the BJP government, given the concentration of tea plantations in north Bengal, the party’s stronghold, and the large number of workers and traditional artisans dependent on the textile and handloom economy across the state.
Story continues below this ad
The consultation assumes significance as the BJP government seeks to position West Bengal as an investment destination and restore industrial activity and employment. The BJP, which came to power this year, ending the TMC’s 15-year-long rule in West Bengal, is seeking to rebuild investor confidence through policy changes, industrial incentives, and infrastructure expansion.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More