Land acquisition in focus as Suvendu government drafts industrial policy

Last month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government would rely on direct purchase of land, rather than acquisition, for industrial needs. (File photo)

As the new BJP government in West Bengal prepares to draft a new industrial policy for the state, the contentious issue of land acquisition, which triggered Singur and Nandigram agitations, was the focal point of discussion at a marathon meeting between leading industrialists and the state’s ministerial group on industry on Tuesday.

After the three-hour-long meeting held at Nabanna, the state secretariat, state Commerce and Industries Minister Tapas Roy said the government would not take any step that would compromise the interests of industry or betray the trust of the people.

“The government has assured that all measures will be taken with complete transparency and a positive outlook,” Roy said when asked about the new government’s land acquisition policy.