Bengal to unveil industry policy before Diwali; new incentives on the cards

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the state’s industrial policy will be unveiled before Diwali, adding that a draft had been submitted and work is on regarding a new land policy and incentives to industries.
“We have started working. Within a year, Bengal will be the destination for investors and industrialists. They will all say let us go to Bengal. The new industrial policy (draft) had been submitted. It includes a new land policy and incentives for industries. We are working on it. Before Diwali we will unveil it,” Adhikari said, inaugurating a new plant in Haldia.
“In the 34 years of Left rule, due to ultra trade unionism, over 50,000 industries left Bengal. In the last 15 years (under Mamata Banerjee’s rule) no new industries came to Bengal because of its flawed land policy and withdrawal of incentives and syndicate raj. We are a pro-people and pro-industry government,” he added.
The Mamata Banerjee government had passed the Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Act, 2025, retrospectively withdrawing all industrial incentive schemes and financial benefits granted in the state from 1993 to 2021.
Several industrial groups and corporate houses had criticised the move as unconstitutional and moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the retrospective move.
Phenol and acetone plant inaugurated
Inaugurating the country’s largest integrated phenol and acetone plant under Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Adhikari said, “This plant will have an investment of Rs 6,000 crore. It will provide direct employment to 600 people, and indirect (employment) to 1,000. This plant is one step closer to ‘Antmanirbhar Bharat’.”
The chief minister said he would request Purnendu Chatterjee, founder-chairman of the Chatterjee Group and principal promoter and chairman of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, to open a data centre in Bengal. “He met me twice after I became CM and we discussed industry possibilities. Our government is open to proposals and advice from people like him,” he added.
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Adhikari also announced the setting up of a 50-bed trauma centre in Haldia with a burn unit by June next year. “In Haldia, 90 acres of land has been given to a PepsiCo plant and 50 acres to a medical equipment manufacturing unit. After Durga Puja, we will participate in the bhoomi pujan (ceremony performed before the construction of a structure) of a project of Reliance Industries in Bengal,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More