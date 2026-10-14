Bengal to unveil industry policy before Diwali; new incentives on the cards

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee government, saying because of its flawed policies, no new industries came to the state in the last 15 years. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the state’s industrial policy will be unveiled before Diwali, adding that a draft had been submitted and work is on regarding a new land policy and incentives to industries.

“We have started working. Within a year, Bengal will be the destination for investors and industrialists. They will all say let us go to Bengal. The new industrial policy (draft) had been submitted. It includes a new land policy and incentives for industries. We are working on it. Before Diwali we will unveil it,” Adhikari said, inaugurating a new plant in Haldia.