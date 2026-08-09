Bengal to audit old industrial parks, submit BHAVYA proposals by August: Minister Tapas Roy

Industry Minister Tapas Roy on Sunday said that the West Bengal government is conducting a comprehensive review of the older industrial parks to assess land use, infrastructure gaps and availability of plots for new investments. (File)

The West Bengal government is conducting a comprehensive review of the older industrial parks to assess land use, infrastructure gaps and availability of plots for new investments, Industry Minister Tapas Roy said on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters in Nabanna, Roy said the state was also preparing its proposals under the Centre’s ‘BHAVYA’ scheme and would submit them by the end of August.

Roy said the state had communicated its proposal timeline to the Union government in a letter on July 24, following discussions held on July 3 at Vanijya Bhawan. Although the Centre has extended the deadlines for the states till September, West Bengal intends to submit its report by the end of this month, he said.