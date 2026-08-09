Bengal to audit old industrial parks, submit BHAVYA proposals by August: Minister Tapas Roy

2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 09:02 PM IST
Industry Minister Tapas Roy on Sunday said that the West Bengal government is conducting a comprehensive review of the older industrial parks to assess land use, infrastructure gaps and availability of plots for new investments. (File)
The West Bengal government is conducting a comprehensive review of the older industrial parks to assess land use, infrastructure gaps and availability of plots for new investments, Industry Minister Tapas Roy said on Sunday.
Roy said the state had communicated its proposal timeline to the Union government in a letter on July 24, following discussions held on July 3 at Vanijya Bhawan. Although the Centre has extended the deadlines for the states till September, West Bengal intends to submit its report by the end of this month, he said.
Under the scheme, proposals require at least 100 acres of encumbrance-free land with clear legal titles, full government possession, and complete infrastructure facilities.
Roy said the review of existing industrial parks was aimed at determining whether land earmarked for industry was actually being used for that purpose and whether unused parcels could be made available for fresh investment.
“The focus is not merely on whether land is allocated for industry on official paper, but whether it is practically suitable for setting up industries,” Roy said.
The review will examine land being used by operational units, parcels lying unused or being used for non-industrial purposes, and sites where infrastructure such as power, water and road connectivity is inadequate. The land parcel’s current status and practical feasibility will be evaluated for new investments.
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Roy, addressing criticisms regarding the lack of new industrial parks over the past 15 years, said the government was pursuing a two-pronged approach of upgrading existing industrial parks and creating new investment-ready land banks. Roy stated that the current administration inherited a lack of structured mechanisms, including an absent Land Bank, outdated land policies, and inadequate single-window systems from previous regimes.
He said the government is currently finalising a new Industrial Policy, an upgraded Land Policy, enhanced Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) frameworks, and an overhauled single-window clearance system.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More