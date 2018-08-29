West Bengal: In a first, state govt dissolves civic body over ‘incompetence’

The notification was issued by the department of urban development and municipal affairs on the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The notification was issued by the department of urban development and municipal affairs on the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A civic body has been disbanded for the first time in the state, with the government issuing a notification on August 24 stating that the Chandannagar Municipal Corporation “has been dissolved with immediate effect”.

The move comes after a year of “infighting” between members of the Trinamool-run municipal council, party sources said.

The notification was issued by the department of urban development and municipal affairs on the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The government has nominated Chandannagar Municipal Commissioner Sapan Kundu as the town’s administrator.

“We received the notification yesterday and as of today, I have taken charge as the administrator…all work in the Chandannagar area — that is, civic work and services, and all orders will go through me,” Kundu told The Indian Express.

Kundu added that the notification has dissolved the municipality board and rendered the post of mayor redundant. This is the first time that an elected Board had to be dissolved by the ruling party.

The first notification says, “On receipt of a communication made by Mayor Chandannagar Municipal Corporation dated August 23, a notice has been issued under sub section (1) of section 60 of the said Act, for submitting representation within three days of the issuance of this order as to why the Chandannagar Municipal Corporation in the district of Hooghly should not be dissolved on the ground that it has become practically incompetent and has failed to exercise the statutory functions imposed on it.’’

The notification goes on to point out that a representation was made by Mayor Chandannagar Ram Chakraborty that there was “total non-cooperation from some councilors, Mayor-in-Council and the Chairman”.

“The Corporation could not cater proper civic service to the citizens under the Corporation for more than one year and due to this stalemate situation the Corporation has failed to discharge constitutional obligations for the people. Imposition of section 60 of the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006 has been recommended. Considering this, the State Government is of the opinion that the said corporation has shown its incompetence in the performance of duties or in the exercise of its functions…” it added.

Sources in the district said trouble had been brewing in Chandannagar since August 2017 and that differences of opinions between Chakraborty and local MLA Indranil Sen had been reported. The mayor had alleged that they had to obtain consent from the local MLA to implement any civic body decision.

Meanwhile TMC sources said the trouble had started with differences between several “rogue councillors”.

“Several councilors are the crux of the problem. They have been fighting among themselves and creating problems for leaders… Chandannagar has not been receiving proper civic services for the past year because these councilors have literally brought civic administration to a halt. I believe, on one occasion, one of the councilors was abusive towards the municipal commissioner as well,” said a local TMC source.

The source said that the Board of the Municipal Corporation was reshuffled twice this year to contain the infighting. But despite that and repeated attempts by senior leaders such Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, Tapan Dasgupta and Ratna De Nag, the different factions could not be united, the TMC leader said.

