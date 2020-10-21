West Bengal: In a first, over 4,000 Covid cases logged in a single day

On Tuesday, active cases rose to 35,170 while the discharge rate was down to 87.43 per cent despite a record 3,382 patients recovering from the disease. (Representational)

West Bengal on Tuesday reported over 4,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for the first time as a record 4,029 infections pushed up the total case count to 3.29 lakh. The health department said 61 deaths in 24 hours took the toll up to 6,180.

As a result of the surge in cases in the past few weeks, the active caseload has registered a massive increase while the recovery rate has been steadily falling after more than two months of sustained recovery.

Keeping with the trend, almost 60 per cent of the latest cases and 41 fatalities were recorded in the South Bengal epicentre around Kolkata consisting of five districts. Both the capital and North 24 Parganas have over 7,000 active cases.

Among the other districts in the district with high active caseloads are Paschim Medinipur (1,633), Purba Medinipur (1,297), Paschim Bardhaman (1,114), and Nadia (1,569). The number of patients in Purba Bardhaman is up to 963.

In North Bengal, Jalpaiguri became the second district with active cases over 1,000 as the number of patients there went up to 1,018. Active cases in Darjeeling went up to 1,055. Active cases have been rising in Malda too but they dropped to 888. All but two of North Bengal’s eight districts reported fatalities.

The Department of Health reported that 43,762 samples were tested in 24 hours, while the test positivity rate rose marginally to 8.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, doctors said actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s neurological condition deteriorated in the 24 hours since the last update, when his health was said to be improving.

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic with Covid-19 on October 6, but tested earlier this week.

“He is not in a good condition now. In the last 24 hours, his neurological condition has deteriorated. Our neurological board panel consisting of five doctors decided to do an MRI today which showed no structural abnormality. We have diagnosed Covid encephalopathy, which will stay for a while. We have started all treatments, including steroids. The good part is that most of the time he is off oxygen and his key organs are working fine,” said one the senior doctors treating the 84-year-old.

