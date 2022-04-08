West Bengal: ‘Impose Article 356, we will win by bigger margin,’says Abhishek Banerjee

TMC all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed his party will come back to power by an even bigger margin if the Centre imposes Article 356 in Bengal. Speaking at a roadshow for TMC’s Ballygunge Assembly bypoll candidate Babul Supriyo on Thursday, the Diamond Harbour MP claimed, “Impose Article 356, we will return to power winning 250 seats.”

The Opposition parties, especially the BJP, had been calling for the imposition of Article 356 in the state in the wake of the Birbhum killings. “Many more leaders want to leave the BJP and join our party. If we open our doors to them, the BJP will be finished.” he added.

Banerjee said, “Babul joined ‘Jai Bangla’ politics after quitting ‘Jai Sri Ram’.” He claimed the BJP jacked up fuel prices by winning the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Without naming the recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, he said, “They waived taxes on movies but raised the prices of medicines.”