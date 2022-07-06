West Bengal: Illegal call centre busted, 10 arrested for duping foreign nationals, says police

Bidhannagar Cyber police on Tuesday busted a call centre operating “illegally” at Moni Casadona, Action area 2, under the jurisdiction of Rajarhat police station here and arrested ten people for allegedly duping foreign nationals.

Police said that they seized from their possession incriminating electronic gadgets and documents.

“The call centre, operating illegally under the name of “Reverent Infoserve Pvt Ltd” at Moni Casadona, Action area 2, under the jurisdiction of Rajarhat police station, used to dupe foreign nations. People employed at the call centre used to make calls to people living in countries like Germany, the US, Portugal and the Czech Republic, on the pretext of providing them technical support for brands like Microsoft and would ask them to make payments through their website (https:// localbitcoins.com/) to get remote access of their computers,” said a senior police official.

Police identified the arrested persons as Manish Routh (27) and Suraj Singh (28) from Ultadanga, Raj Jaiswal (19) from Amherst Street, Balbindar Singh Gill (26) from Belgharia, Arindam Shaw (28) from Burtolla, Goutam Sarkar (47) from Ghola, Raja Kurmi (27) from Madhyamgram, Stamik Sarkar (21) from Nimta, Amit Mondal (19) from Beliaghata and Shahil Ahmed (21) from Narkeldanga.

Police said the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy, and under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act.