Man beaten to death over suspected mobile theft in West Bengal; 2 held

A forensic team has been sent to collect evidence from the crime scene, while the police are trying to determine if more people were involved in the incident. (Image generated using AI)

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday night, prompting the police to arrest two people and launch a murder investigation.

The victim, Raj Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Uttarpara, was allegedly assaulted near a factory under the jurisdiction of Liluah police station. Police sources said Chauhan succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the attack, adding that an attempt was allegedly made to move his body to another location.

While sources claimed Chauhan had stolen a mobile phone, the police are yet to confirm the allegation.

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After being alerted, the Liluah police reached the spot, detained two men, Subhajit Patel and Sumit Paswan, and later arrested them. Several officials, including Howrah Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi, inspected the crime scene and reviewed the investigation. Chaturvedi said it appeared to be a murder case.