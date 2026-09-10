Man beaten to death over suspected mobile theft in West Bengal; 2 held

Raj Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Uttarpara, was allegedly assaulted near a factory under the jurisdiction of Liluah police station.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataSep 10, 2026 12:40 PM IST
West Bengal murder theft suspicionA forensic team has been sent to collect evidence from the crime scene, while the police are trying to determine if more people were involved in the incident. (Image generated using AI)
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A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday night, prompting the police to arrest two people and launch a murder investigation.

The victim, Raj Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Uttarpara, was allegedly assaulted near a factory under the jurisdiction of Liluah police station. Police sources said Chauhan succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the attack, adding that an attempt was allegedly made to move his body to another location.

While sources claimed Chauhan had stolen a mobile phone, the police are yet to confirm the allegation.

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After being alerted, the Liluah police reached the spot, detained two men, Subhajit Patel and Sumit Paswan, and later arrested them. Several officials, including Howrah Police Commissioner Akhilesh Chaturvedi, inspected the crime scene and reviewed the investigation. Chaturvedi said it appeared to be a murder case.

“Two people have been arrested. An investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of the incident,” a senior police official said.

A forensic team has been sent to collect evidence from the crime scene, while the police are trying to determine if more people were involved in the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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