West Bengal: Home dept announces transfer of IPS officers, days after security breach at CM residence

Within a week of the security breach at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, the West Bengal home department announced the transfer or promotion of 15 IPS officers Wednesday.

Notably, Director (Security) Vivek Sahay has been replaced by ADG & IGP (Correctional Services) Peeyush Pandey. Vivek Sahay will take charge as DGP (provisioning). Manoj Kumar Verma, who is commissioner of police, Barrackpore, will take charge as additional directory (security) in the rank of IGP with additional charge of IGP (law and order). Ajay Kumar Thakur, who holds the post of joint CP (crime) of Barrackpore, has been promoted as the commissioner of police of the commissionerate area.

ADG & IGP (CID) R Rajasekaran has been given the additional charge of the Anti Corruption branch. Whereas, DIG (Malda Range) Alok Rajoria has been made DIG (Burdwan range).

While senior officials called it a routine change, many consider the exercise to be a result of the recent incident. According to insiders, Mamata Banerjee has been upset over the security breach in her residence.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a man entered the premises of the chief minister’s Kalighat residence around 1am by scaling a wall. He spent around seven hours on the premises and was noticed by the CM’s staff around 8.30am Sunday. A special team has been formed to investigate how the man managed to enter the Z-category security zone. The accused person, who was arrested Sunday, has been remanded in police custody till July 11.

Following the incident, the police personnel at Nabanna, the state secretariat, and at the chief minister’s residence in Kalighat have also been barred from using mobile phones while on duty.