West Bengal: Hindu Jagran Manch protests move to rename state as Bangla

Hindu Jagran Manch activists stage a protest in Kolkata on Saturday. (Subham Dutta) Hindu Jagran Manch activists stage a protest in Kolkata on Saturday. (Subham Dutta)

The Hindu Jagran Manch on Saturday protested against the decision to rename West Bengal as ‘Bangla’. This move comes after the Assembly passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi. Around 50 people had gathered at Esplanade and raised slogans against the state government for around an hour.

“It is an attempt to create a Bangladesh here. They want to erase history and we are completely against it,” said Vivek Singh, a HJM member. Members of the right-wing outfit said they felt there is no justification to rename a state only to climb the alphabetical sequence of state names.

