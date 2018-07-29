Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
West Bengal: Hindu Jagran Manch protests move to rename state as Bangla

This move comes after the Assembly passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla' in three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi.

By: Express News Service | Kokata | Updated: July 29, 2018 5:09:38 am
Hindu Jagran Manch, west bengal news, west bengal new name, bangla, west bengal bangla Hindu Jagran Manch activists stage a protest in Kolkata on Saturday. (Subham Dutta)
The Hindu Jagran Manch on Saturday protested against the decision to rename West Bengal as ‘Bangla’. This move comes after the Assembly passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’ in three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi. Around 50 people had gathered at Esplanade and raised slogans against the state government for around an hour.

“It is an attempt to create a Bangladesh here. They want to erase history and we are completely against it,” said Vivek Singh, a HJM member. Members of the right-wing outfit said they felt there is no justification to rename a state only to climb the alphabetical sequence of state names.

