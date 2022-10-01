West Bengal: High Court upholds candidates’ right to peaceful protest

A single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the right of agitators to peaceful protests during the Durga Puja festival against the alleged SSC recruitment scam.

A group of protesters sought the Calcutta High Court’s permission to conduct a peaceful protest in Esplanade area of the city.

The state government, meanwhile, objected to the petition, claiming that the police would be busy with traffic management during the festival, and thus, the permission to continue with the protests would cause inconvenience to the police as well as the common man.

However, the single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha set aside the state government’s argument and upheld the agitators’ right to peaceful protest.

The court further said the place of the protest would have to be mutually decided through discussion.

Hundreds of candidates who qualified for the SSC examinations but failed to get appointments have been observing a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata’s Esplanade area for the past 560 days.