West Bengal: HC dismisses PIL seeking ban on political agitations

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on political agitation programmes such as BJP’s march to the state secretariat on September 13.

In the PIL, advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar claimed that the BJP’s march to Nabanna resulted in harassment of the common man and the destruction of public properties.

The petitioner also demanded that the BJP should pay for the damage caused to the public properties during its march.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj did not find merit in arguments placed by the petitioner on this count and dismissed the petition.