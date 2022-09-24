scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

West Bengal: HC dismisses PIL seeking ban on political agitations

In the PIL, advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar claimed that the BJP's march to Nabanna resulted in harassment of the common man and the destruction of public properties.

Calcutta High Court (File Photo)

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on political agitation programmes such as BJP’s march to the state secretariat on September 13.

The petitioner also demanded that the BJP should pay for the damage caused to the public properties during its march.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj did not find merit in arguments placed by the petitioner on this count and dismissed the petition.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:21:01 am
