West Bengal govt transfers 2 doctors after sexual harassment complaint by student

The West Bengal government has transferred two doctors of the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata after a post-doctorate degree female student lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment against them, an official said on Friday.

Both the accused doctors, an assistant professor, and the head of the critical care unit of the hospital, who had been allegedly shielding the former, have been transferred, stated an order issued by the State health department.

The woman in her complaint had alleged that the harassment by the assistant professor started way back in February 2020 when she along with him and the head of the department had gone to Hyderabad to attend a medical conference, the police said.

Things started deteriorating and the student approached the SSKM Hospital authorities with her complaint. “Though the Bisakha committee formed this March had held the two guilty in the act and gave the same in writing to the victim but no step was taken against the two,” a senior doctor of the hospital said on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, following a huge uproar on the campus, the State health department issued transfer orders for the two. While the head of the department has been moved to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the accused assistant professor has been shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the order said.