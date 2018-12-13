West Bengal govt to meet BJP leaders over rath yatra today

The state government has convened a meeting with BJP leaders on Thursday to discuss the proposed rath yatra. Confirming this, state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said Wednesday, “The state government has convened a meeting at Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters). We will meet there to decide on our rath yatra.” Majumdar and BJP leaders including Mukul Roy and Pratap Banerjee will attend the meeting.

Advertising

The Calcutta High Court had directed the state government officials hold a meeting with BJP leaders by December 12 and convey their decision on the rath yatra by December 14. However, the TMC government moved the court seeking more time.The high court, on Tuesday, asked the government to convene the meeting by December 13 and make the decision by December 15.

As a result, state Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have decided to meet the three BJP leaders at Lalbazar at 5 30 pm.

The development comes a day after the alleged cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in December 16 rally in Siliguri. According to a senior BJP leader, the decision was taken after the party faced a defeat in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Chief ministers from several BJP-ruled states were scheduled to attend the rath yatra. However, a BJP leader said that the poll results have made things complex for them. “Now, three of the chief ministers have lost power and the central leadership is not showing that much interest to take part in our rallies. The situation has changed now and we are not sure of the success of such rallies,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.