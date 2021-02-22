West Bengal govt to cut tax on fuel by Re 1 a litre

TMC workers during a protest against fuel price hike in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

IN A bid to provide relief to the common man, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel effective from midnight.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, during a virtual news conference, said the move would provide some respite to people who are affected by the rising prices of fuel.

“The Centre earns Rs 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state gets Rs 18.46 only. In case of diesel, the central government’s earning is Rs 31.80 per litre as against Rs 12.77 for the state.

Therefore, we have decided to reduce state tax by Rs 1 to provide relief to the people,” said Mitra.