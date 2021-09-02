West Bengal Govt thinking about Covid-19 vaccines for children: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government was mulling over the idea of allowing children to receive Covid-19 vaccines, keeping in mind an expected third wave of the pandemic. She also assured that everyone in the state would receive their shots.

“Keeping the third wave in mind, we are now thinking whether children will be required to be vaccinated or not. If required, the government will initiate an inoculation programme similar to the pulse polio drive,” Banerjee said after laying the foundation stone of the Dhunseri Poly Films plant in Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Attacking the Centre over alleged vaccine shortages, Banerjee said, “The Central government procures vaccines and the state government is responsible for administering them. There has barely been any wastage in Bengal. Till yesterday, we crossed the four crore target but we still require 14 crore vaccine doses.”

A day after at least 25 people were injured while jostling to receive their vaccine shots at an inoculation centre in Jalpaiguri district, the chief minister assured everyone they would receive their doses.

She said, “Everyone will be vaccinated. Do not rush to the vaccination centres after hearing rumours and unnecessarily create panic. Do not be worried. Whatever quantity is available to us, we will distribute it. I urge everyone not to rush, and please maintain order. The government will let everyone know when and where to get their vaccines. There is no need to overcrowd the centres.”

On Tuesday 12,10,095 people got vaccines across the state, taking the total number of people who have received a dose past four crore.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 679 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours. With this latest rise, the state’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,49,283cases. The bulletin showed that 12 new deaths were recorded in the state in the same duration, taking the toll to 18,459.

The state recorded 681 new Covid-19 recoverie. The number of people cured has now gone up to 15,22,023.

(With inputs from PTI)