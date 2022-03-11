West Bengal govt set to lift night curfew on Holi eve

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 11, 2022 4:41:15 am
The West Bengal government on Thursday announced the lifting of night curfew from the state on March 17, the day before the Holi festival.
A state notification said, “Restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am shall be relaxed on the night of March 17th .” The state saw 98 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
