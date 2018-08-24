West Bengal govt plans database of people working in other states

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Taking a lesson from Kerala, where floods have left thousands trapped and their family members unable to track them, the state government has decided to create a database of people from Bengal working in other states. The project has been initiated by the state labour department, with the help of all district administrations.

“Often, the family members of these migrant workers are unable to get information of those working outside the state in case of any disturbance, be it natural calamity or communal tension. But if the state government has the database, it will be easier for us to contact our counterparts in other states and get information about the person concerned,” said state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak. “The government will also be able to pinpoint the number of people working outside as well as their locations,” he added.

State labour department sources said they are in the process of initiating grassroot-level campaigns in all districts, asking families to enrol details of members who are working outside or plan to visit other states for work.

“The database will be prepared with information from district magistrate offices in case of districts and a municipal corporation in case of Kolkata, Siliguri and others,” said a senior department official.

The administration will also collect details of the location of work and employers outside Bengal, sources said, adding this would enable the government to help people who get duped by their employers. Awareness campaigns were kicked off in districts such as Murshidabad and Malda by August 21. Sources said the next stage of the campaign will start in Nadia, since the district has a large number of workers migrating out of state for work.

People from almost all districts from Bengal venture out to other states for work. Zari, gold and diamond artisans, domestic workers and tea garden workers move from districts such as West Midnapore, Howrah, Nadia and North and South 24 Parganas to other states.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App