Mamata govt orders import of 800 tn onion from Egypt

The TMC government in the state has placed an order for 800 tonne of imported onions with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) for delivery by December-end to support the supply of the staple at a fair price, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government placed the order at a landed cost of Rs 55/kg at Mumbai port with the NAFED, which has been tasked to distribute the vegetable.

“We have placed orders for 200 tonne per week, totalling 800 tonne for delivery within December. The landed cost of onion at Mumbai port is Rs 55 per kg and in Kolkata it will be at least Rs 65 a kg, taking freight into account,” a senior state government official told PTI.

The onions are being imported from Egypt.

Following reports that wholesale prices of top grade onion jumped to Rs 5,400 per 40 kg bag at Nasik, a week-old onion stock at the city’s Posta wholesale market rose to Rs 125 a kg on Wednesday, sources told PTI.

This indicates that best quality onions in the retail market is inching closer to the Rs 150 per kg-mark. Though state agencies are keeping a close watch on the wholesale markets, they do not propose to put a cap on the price, at least for now, as officials fear it will worsen availability.

