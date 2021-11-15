West Bengal govt must admit failure: BJP on manhole deaths

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday visited the family of Ranjan Saha, who died after falling into a manhole in Dum Dum the previous day, and slammed “incompetent” people’s representatives at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). He spoke to the family and extended his condolences.

“After I became the president of the state, I saw three lives being lost due to the incompetence of the people’s representatives of the municipality. Let the government admit its failure when they keep advertising their achievements. The government must stand in support of the family of this dead man,” said Majumdar.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday highlighted the “inefficiency” of the civic administration in the state and blamed the TMC for the mismanagement.