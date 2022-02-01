West Bengal govt launches scheme to recruit 6k students as interns for its depts

The West Bengal government will hire graduate students as interns and offer them an opportunity to contribute to various government offices while studying, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Announcing the ‘Student Internship Scheme’ after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Banerjee said the scheme would allow them to gain experience and help them bag government and private jobs in the future. The government plans to hire 6,000 interns under the scheme.

The CM said that to be eligible, the applicants must be residents of West Bengal and have an undergraduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks. Students of Polytechnic, ITI or an equivalent course will also be considered.

“The applicant should not be older than 40 years of age while applying. They will be introduced to government schemes and will learn about social work for the future,” she added. Banerjee also said that the interns would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000. “Those who do a good job for one year will be asked to continue the next year.Those who do not get a chance in one year, will be given a chance in the next year. At the end of the internship, the interns will be given a certificate,” she said.

Interested applicants can apply for the internships online. The selected candidates will be posted in offices of the government, government-acquired agencies, block offices, sub-division offices and district-level offices.

The Chief Minister said that the interns will be hired by a selection board which will be headed by the Chief Secretary. “This project will be run in coordination with the state education department,” she said.

Talking about another decision taken by the government in Monday’s meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government has started preparations to go ahead with coal extraction from the Deocha-Pachami mine in Birbhum district. “For now, work will start on government land. Besides the government land, local residents have also expressed interest in giving their land for the coal mine project. The state government will provide government jobs, alternate land and compensation for those who donate land. A family member of each of the willing residents will be given a job in the police,” she said. Banerjee said that 5,100 posts have been approved for the project.

She said that a proposal to relax recruitment rules for appointment of one member of each of the families as junior or senior police constable has been approved in the cabinet meeting.

According to sources, 139 local residents have agreed to give land for the coal project. “We have about 1,000 acre of land in our hands. So, we will start work with that. As we need the support of local citizens, we will recruit 5,100 candidates for posts of junior or senior constables from among the families that offer to give us their land.”

Banerjee further said that the state government will also form Jai Hind Bahini in four zones — Siliguri, Jangamahal, Barrackpore and Kolkata — and will train youths from different districts to fight for social justice. “Our goal is to create better people,” she said. The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken these two new initiatives out of respect for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda.