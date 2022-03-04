West Bengal govt holds meet with envoys on biz summit

The state government on Thursday held an interactive meeting with ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals and bilateral chambers as a precursor to its annual flagship event- Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)- which is scheduled to be held on April 20-21.

The meeting was addressed by state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi while WBIDC Chairman Rajiva Sinha delivered the introductory remarks. Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Finance department, delivered the keynote address virtually. A statement issued by the government said the interactive session featured representatives of nearly 30 countries. Ambassadors/high commissioners of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia joined the session virtually. Senior Embassy officials from Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan,

Finland, France, Republic of Korea etc. also attended the virtual interactive session.

The ambassador of Argentina to India, consul generals of the US, UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand in West Bengal, as well as the honorary consuls from several countries attended the meeting. The ambassadors showed a keen interest to attend BGBS 2022 and also indicated at joining as partner countries for the event.