West Bengal govt failed to ensure upkeep of dams, build new ones: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for not looking after the dams in the state and held it responsible for the prevailing flood situation in Bengal.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the state government should have erected dams in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Yaas. “If there is heavy rainfall, the water level will rise. But the TMC government did not take up work to erect dams and dredge the existing ones. It did not look after them. The state government should have learnt its lessons after Cyclone Yaas destroyed several dams in south Bengal districts,” Bhattacharya said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the state was facing a ‘grave man-made flood situation’ in some districts due to ‘unprecedented’ release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon and Tenughat.

To that, Bhattacharya pointed out that the state government changed irrigation minister multiple times in the last ten years, resulting in no serious work to ensure maintenance of the dams.

“What was the state irrigation department doing for the last 10 years? So many ministers were changed. To save its face, the state government is putting the blame on the Centre. It is pointing fingers at the central government to hide its failure to take up development work in the state,” the BJP leader added.