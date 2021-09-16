West Bengal govt extends Covid curbs till Sept 30

THE STATE government on Wednesday extended the Covid-related restrictions till September 30, with no new relaxation announced. Local train services will remain suspended while movement of vehicles at night will be strictly restricted.

“Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times,” read a notification.

The state government has allowed offices, government and private, to function with half the staff strength.

“All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services,” the notification said.

District administrations, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance with the state directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,” it added.

Meanwhile, 743 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal in the pasr 24 hours, which also saw 14 more deaths.