West bengal: Govt announces housing scheme for people with monthly salary under Rs 30,000

The state government has come up with a housing project called ‘Nijoshree’ to provide homes to people whose monthly incomes are under Rs 30,000.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the chief minister had approved the project in a Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday, adding the project will help people purchase accommodation near the city at a lower price. Under ‘Nijoshree’ scheme, two categories of flats — one and two bedrooms — will be provided to people whose monthly earnings are not above Rs 30,000.

Those earning up to Rs 15,000 per month will be eligible to apply for one bedroom (378 sq ft carpet area) flats, while those whose income does not exceed Rs 30,000 can apply for two bedroom apartments (559 sq ft carpet area) under the proposed project, which would come up on land available with different bodies and development authorities.

“There will be 50,000 units under the scheme initially. Hopefully the project will be completed within the next 2-3 years. Applicants will have to apply for flats online and candidates will be selected through lottery,” Hakim said, adding a single applicant will not be allowed to apply multiple times online.

The 1BHK flats would cost Rs 7.28 lakh, while 2BHK flats will be priced at Rs 9.26 lakh, he added.

