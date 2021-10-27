West Bengal govt allows only green crackers during festive season

The West Bengal government on Wednesday stated that only green crackers can be used in the state during set time windows on specific days in the upcoming festive season. It also said that except green crackers, there will be a complete ban on sale and use of all other kinds of firecrackers.

An order issued by West Bengal Pollution Control Board dated October 26 said, “There shall be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, except green crackers in the state of West Bengal till further orders in this regard. In the state of West Bengal, only green crackers can be sold and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for 2 hrs during Diwali from 8-10 pm, 2 hours during Chhatt Puja from 6-8 am and 35 minutes during Christmas & New Year’s eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.”

The order further said that for use of green crackers on occasions other than Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and the New Year’s Eve, prior permission needs to be obtained from a district magistrate or commissioner of police or superintendent of police.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said that under the guise of making green crackers, banned ingredients are being used by firecracker manufacturers. The apex court reiterated that its earlier order banning joint crackers must be complied with by every state.