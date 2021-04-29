West Bengal govt acquires 1,367 beds for Covid patients as active cases cross 1.05 lakh

As Covid-19 cases continued to rise in West Bengal on Wednesday with the state reporting 17,207 new cases and 77 deaths, the Mamata Banerjee government announced it had acquired 1,367 beds, including 370 in ICUs, across several hospitals.

Patients can get these beds only through the state health department. They can contact the department at its Swasthya Bhawan helpline 1800-313444-222.

“There is an urgent need to accommodate the demand for Covid beds in ensuing weeks,” the health department said in a statement.

Sources in the government said Nicco Park, an amusement park, would likely be converted into a temporary Covid hospital with oxygen facilities. On April 27 the Nicco Park administration had announced its closure till May 7 due to the surge in cases.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 22 of the 77 deaths occurred in Kolkata, which also registered 3,821 new cases. The state’s active caseload rose to 1,05,812. The state health department said it had assigned 1,274 ambulances in 24 hours. At present, 140 hospitals are dedicated to treating Covid patients. Of them, 105 are government hospitals and 35 are private facilities.

According to the health bulletin, 45.14 per cent of the beds are occupied. While government hospitals have 9,410 beds, of which 4,050 are vacant, there are 5,505 beds in private hospitals for Covid patients. Of those, only 885 beds are lying unoccupied.